Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for posts of Clerk soon, check direct link

The registration date is about to end for the posts of Clerk under the Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022. The last date to apply for the various posts is May 21, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website of Karnataka Bank - karnatakabank.com.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General category candidates - Rs 700

SC/ST category candidates - Rs 600

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Maximum 26 years of age as of May 1, 2022

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (First Class)/equivalent grade from any UGC recognised university.

The candidate should be a graduate as of May 1, 2022

If you are waiting for your result, you are not eligible to apply

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on an online test which will be conducted in June 2022 (tentatively) at Bengaluru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi, and Shivamogga Centres.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - karnatakabank.com

Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Register on the portal

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload necessary documents (as required)

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and then download it for future use.