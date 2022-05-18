Headlines

Education

Education

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for posts of Clerk soon, check direct link

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website of Karnataka Bank - karnatakabank.com.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

The registration date is about to end for the posts of Clerk under the Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022. The last date to apply for the various posts is May 21, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website of Karnataka Bank - karnatakabank.com. 

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Check the official notification here 

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Application fee 

General category candidates - Rs 700 
SC/ST category candidates - Rs 600 

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

Maximum 26 years of age as of May 1, 2022 

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks (First Class)/equivalent grade from any UGC recognised university.
The candidate should be a graduate as of May 1, 2022
If you are waiting for your result, you are not eligible to apply 

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection process 

Candidates will be selected based on an online test which will be conducted in June 2022 (tentatively) at Bengaluru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi, and Shivamogga Centres.

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Check the direct link to apply 

Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - karnatakabank.com 

Step 2:  Click on the 'Careers' section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Register on the portal 

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload necessary documents (as required) 

Step 5: Pay the application fee. 

Step 6: Submit the form and then download it for future use.

