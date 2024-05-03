Twitter
NEET UG 2025 - Complete Details Here

Through NEET UG exam, admission is offered in more than 83,125 MBBS, 26,949 BDS seats in over 706 medical and 313 dental colleges across the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 03, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

With over 23 lakh registrations last year, NEET UG is India’s premier entrance exam for admission to medical courses like MBBS, BDS, Nursing & Ayush.

NEET 2025 UG entrance examination is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), every year in the month of May. The application form for NEET UG is released in the month of February and registration is open till March.

Through NEET UG exam, admission is offered in more than 83,125 MBBS, 26,949 BDS seats in over 706 medical and 313 dental colleges across the country. Additionally, a total of 52750 Ayush & 487 BSc Nursing seats are offered in various medical institutions across India.

NEET UG exam will be conducted in pen-paper based mode, the exam syllabus comprises subjects Physics, Chemistry & Biology. Candidates preparing for the exam can download the latest version of NEET syllabus from the official website of NTA.

The exam is organized in 13 languages, candidates have the option to choose their preferred language at the time of filling the registration form.

The online registration for NEET UG will be released by NTA in February. All exam-related details will be provided in the information brochure available on the NTA official website at www.nta.nic.in.

There is no upper age limit for the candidates applying for NEET UG, but the applicants must be at least 17 years of age as of 31 December, 2025. Candidates also have to meet the educational criteria and must have Physics, Chemistry & Biology as mandatory subjects in class 12th or equivalent examination.

Candidates can apply online, once the application form is released, the application procedure for filling NEET UG form is given below:

 

  • Visit the official website of NEET - neet.ntaonline.in
  • Click on the registration link and start filling the application form
  • Enter your details like Name, parents name, educational & communication details
  • Upload scanbbed documents & photographs in prescribed format & specifications
  • Review your details and final submit
  • Pay the application fee and download the printout of the application form

 

Recently, the national medical commission (NMC) has also revised the NEET UG syllabus adding few topics while eliminating some topics from Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics subjects. Candidates can check the latest syllabus for NEET UG from the NMC official website.

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

