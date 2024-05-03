Twitter
Heeramandi: 100 workers toiled for 10 months to create Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Lahore of early 1900s

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi set took 10 months of dedication by 100 workers to be made.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 03, 2024, 03:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited foray into the world of OTT platforms with Heeramandi has finally arrived, garnering praise from both audiences and critics alike. The series, comprised of 8 episodes, immerses viewers in a meticulously crafted rendition of Lahore from the early 1900s, capturing the essence of the era with unparalleled detail.

From the lavish lifestyle of the Tawaifs to the intricate calligraphy adorning city walls and storefronts, every aspect of Heeramandi takes viewers back in time, making everyone relive the bygone era. What's remarkable is the dedication behind the scenes, as it's revealed that hundreds of workers dedicated nearly 10 months to recreate the Lahore of yesteryears under Bhansali's vision.

Initially conceived as a 14-page concept by Bhansali's friend, Moin Beg, two decades ago, the project underwent a transformative journey before making its way to the screen. Bhansali's decision to adapt it for a series format allowed for the exploration of a multitude of characters and narratives, breathing life into a world rich in history and culture.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Alia Bhatt, recently visited Los Angeles for the screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi, where the filmmaker made a revelation about the series and said, "This was 18 years ago, at one point it was Rekha ji, Kareena, and Rani Mukerji,” Bhansali revealed. Then it changed into another cast. It was Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress, at one point, with Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan. But that changed…”

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series. The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in key roles. The series has opened to mixed responses from the audience and was released across 190 countries on Netflix on May 1. 

