India

Government takes big step for truck drivers, new AC cabin mandate to be enforced from…

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that he has been pushing for AC cabins for truck drivers for a long time even as “some people objected to it saying it will increase costs”.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

In a big to improve working conditions of truck drivers who play a key role in the transport industry, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated air-conditioned truck cabins by October 2025. As per a new notification issued by the ministry, all new trucks manufactured on or after October 1, 2025, must be fitted with AC cabins for drivers. 

“…the vehicles manufactured on or after October 1, 2025, shall be fitted with an air-conditioning system for the cabin of vehicles of N2 and N3 category,” the ministry has said in a gazette notification. It added that the testing of the cabin with AC system shall be done as per IS14618:2022.

The mandate follows comments from Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in July this year that a draft notification that mandates installation of AC systems in truck cabins has been approved.

Minister Gadkari has recently asserted that there is a need to address issues related to working conditions and state of mind of truck drivers, who play a key role in India’s transport sector. Gadkari had lamented that truck drivers are forced to work in extreme heat conditions. 

The Union Minister said that he has been pushing for AC cabins for truck drivers for a long time even as “some people objected to it saying it will increase costs”. 

(Inputs from PTI)

