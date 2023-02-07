Government scheme: Free religious pilgrimage with travel, accommodation and meals under this scheme, check details

Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana: Senior citizens and women can now visit religious sites for free as part of a new initiative from the Madhya Pradesh government. An easy and affordable pilgrimage is something that the Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana aims to offer. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) and the government jointly manage the scheme.

Under this scheme, pilgrimage sites are open to senior citizens (60 years of age or older) and women (58 years of age or older) free of charge. This covers the cost of the trip, accommodation, meals, and snacks. Only inhabitants of Madhya Pradesh are eligible for the scheme, which starts in March.

Senior citizens must not have any major health issues in order to be eligible for the scheme. Either one individual or a group of 25 people, which may include a husband and wife, may apply for the scheme. The application form must be filled out in Hindi and can be downloaded from the official website.

It's essential to remember that there can only be capacity for one group of 25 people at once. As a result, those who are interested are recommended to apply as soon as possible to guarantee their spot. The scheme is anticipated to be well-liked, so it's crucial to prepare ahead of time and make sure you have everything you'll need for your travel.

It is great that the government is putting so much effort into setting up facilities for religious travel; this will have a positive effect on a lot of people's lives. All who benefit from the complimentary amenities offered under this scheme will have a relaxing and rewarding experience throughout their pilgrimage.

