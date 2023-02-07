IRCTC new update: Indian Railways launch new WhatsApp-based food delivery system, know how to order

Do you intend to order food for delivery while riding the train? You may do it right now through WhatsApp. The Indian Railways has recently introduced a WhatsApp meal delivery system to make its e-catering services more client-focused.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), a PSU of Indian Railways, began offering e-catering services via its e-catering app Food on Track and a specially created website www.catering.irctc.co.in.

With their PNR number, passengers using Indian Railways may now easily place a WhatsApp order and have their meals delivered to the train.

"WhatsApp communication for e-catering services implemented on selected trains and passengers. Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains," the Railways said in a statement.

For this, the Railways has launched a Business WhatsApp number +91-8750001323. Based on customer feedback and ideas, Railways will also enable WhatsApp communication on other trains. WhatsApp communication has already been used for electronic catering services on some trains and among some passengers.

Step-by-step guide on how to order food on WhatsApp:

When purchasing a ticket, a message from the company's WhatsApp number will be sent to the consumer inviting them to choose e-catering services by visiting the website www.ecatering.irctc.co.in. Customers can easily reserve meals from the restaurants of their choice located at stops along the route on the website. Following that, WhatsApp will be made available as a medium for a two-way conversation. All passenger inquiries for e-catering services will be handled by an AI-powered chatbot.

Online retailer Zoop India teamed up with Jio Haptik Technologies Limited's WhatsApp chatbot solutions provider in August 2022 to distribute food to train passengers.

Currently, the IRCTC's e-catering services, which are available through both its website and app, delivered about 50000 meals to consumers.