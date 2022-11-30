‘Feel no remorse’: Aaftab confesses to killing Shraddha Walkar, disposing body parts during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar (File photo)

Aaftab Poonawala is bound to land in more trouble after he reportedly made a confession about killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar during his polygraph test. He also confessed to chopping her body into pieces and disposing them of in a forest near his Mehrauli flat.

As per media reports, the officials conducting the polygraph test said that Aaftab revealed he “felt no remorse” for killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, who he allegedly strangled to death and then chopped her body into 35 pieces.

After six sessions, the polygraph test finally ended on Tuesday, the FSL sources said. "He has confessed to killing Shraddha and disposing of her body parts in the forest areas. He also had relationships with several girls," they added.

Recently, the Delhi Police contacted a woman who met Aaftab after he had killed Shraddha. The police have also recovered Shraddha`s ring that Aaftab had gifted the woman, a psychologist by profession, on October 12.

Aaftab met the woman on the mobile dating application `Bumble`, the same platform where he had first met Shraddha.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that she had met Aaftab twice at his Chattarpur residence which he shared with Shraddha, and had no clue regarding the victim`s body parts kept in the refrigerator.

According to the sources, she met Aaftab on the dating app on May 30, just 12 days after he killed Shraddha on May 18. Earlier on Tuesday, a court allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab on December 1 and 5.

The sources said that a polygraph and a narco test are imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during interrogation, was deceptive in nature and tried to mislead the interrogators.

(With IANS inputs)

