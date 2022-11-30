Aaftab’s new girlfriend finally breaks silence on Shraddha Walkar murder case, says ‘had no inkling…’

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

In a new development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the alleged new girlfriend of prime accused Aaftab Poonawala came forward and broke her silence about the grisly killing of the 26-year-old woman, who was Aaftab’s previous live-in partner.

Poonawala’s new girlfriend was tracked down and summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police, where she revealed that she had visited the rented apartment in South Delhi twice, reportedly when Walkar’s body parts were still stored inside the house.

Aaftab’s most recent girlfriend was in shock after hearing about the horrific act by him and said that she had no clue that human body parts were kept inside Aaftab’s Chhatarpur residence when she visited there twice after the murder.

Media reports suggest that the girl, who is Aaftab’s current partner, is a psychiatrist by profession. She revealed to the police that Aaftab has also gifted her an artificial ring, which allegedly belonged to Shraddha before her death.

As per a statement given to the police, this friend informed that she had come to Aftab’s flat twice in the month of October, but she had no inkling of Shraddha’s murder or about the presence of human body parts in the house.

Aftab never looked scared, she said. She also informed me that he often used to tell her about his Mumbai home. Aaftab and his new girlfriend came in contact through an online dating app.

Delhi Police got in touch with the dating app Bumble and found out that Aaftab was linked up with 15 to 20 girls. Aaftab's new partner revealed that he never seemed in a state of distress or mental anguish after the murder, and often seemed loving and caring.

She said that the alleged murderer used to smoke a lot of cigarettes, and often talked about quitting the habit. He was also a foodie and often used to order from different restaurants and talk about how chefs use different techniques to decorate their foods.

Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha to death on May 18 and then chopped her body into 35 pieces. Her body parts were then stored inside a fridge in the apartment, and the accused threw them away one by one over the course of 18 days.

(With ANI inputs)

