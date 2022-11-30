Aaftab Poonawala ordered food from Zomato minutes after Shraddha Walkar's murder, had relationships with many women

Shraddha Walkar murder: The incident took place between 9 pm and 10 pm (File)

New Delhi: Aaftab Poonawala had been having relationships with many women which increased the element of distrust in his equation with Shraddha Walkar, the Delhi Police said. According to reports, the Zomato food application has revealed that Poonawala ordered food from the mobile app just an hour after killing Walkar.

The police suspect that Aaftab Poonawala murdered his live-in partner at 9 pm on May 18. He ordered food from the application at 10 pm. This proves that he was calm and composed, which is unlikely after committing the murder. The police are trying to find out if Poonawala had been misleading them about the time and place of the murder.

Before May 18, he had been ordering food enough for two people. Since the alleged day of the murder, he started ordering food enough for a single person.

The police said after Shraddha came to know about his affairs with other women, he also leveled allegations of infidelity.

He also told in the polygraph test that they had gone to Himachal Pradesh days before the murder.

They had agreed to break up because of problems in their relations.

On May 4, he feigned agreement and agreed to split up but he was not able to come to terms with the fact that Shraddha would possibly enter into a relationship with another man.

Hence, he plotted the murder.

After murdering the woman and chopping her body into 35 pieces, he met a woman doctor through Bumble and began dating her. He even brought her home when the body was inside the freezer.

He would light scented candles in order to mask the smell of the rotting body. The police found 13 pieces of the body including her jaw. They are waiting for forensic results.

Poonawala will also undergo a narco test next month.

The police claim he had been misleading them. Earlier this month, when he was produced before the court, he said he wasn't able to remember where he threw the body parts.

Aaftab Poonawala had beaten Shraddha Walkar badly in 2020 and the latter filed a complaint. However, she withdrew the complaint and patched up with her boyfriend. Devendra Fadnavis recently said if the police had taken action against Poonawala, Shraddha would have been alive.