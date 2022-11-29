Why Aaftab Poonawala killed Shraddha Walkar in Delhi apartment

Aaftab Poonawala with Shraddha Walkar: He also gave her Shraddha Walkar's ring (File)

The Delhi Police has recovered 13 bones of Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. They also retrieved her jaw and the weapon used to chop her body into 35 pieces. These weapons were found in a jungle and in the flat where the woman was killed. They are waiting for the forensic report.

Meanwhile, the police have revealed the reason behind the murder. They said on May 3 and May 4, Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab decided to break up and live apart. Aaftab couldn't come to terms with the possibility of the woman getting involved with another man in the future. He allegedly murdered Walkar in a fit of rage and later chopped the body into 35 pieces to hide the crime.

The police have found marks of blood in at least three places in the man's body.

The two also had been having fights over money. They had issues regarding who would go to Mumbai to fetch their clothes.

Both of them had financial problems at the time of the murder as they had quit their jobs in Mumbai before moving to the national capital.

Just hours before the murder, Walkar had texted her friend on Instagram that she had some news to share with him. The man reverted two hours later but never received a reply.

Aaftab told the police that he used to chat with Walkar's friends in order to mislead them. He called a common friend and asked him about Shraddha's whereabouts -- this was months after he killed Walkar.

Shraddha's family hadn't been in touch with her because of which her murder remained under wraps for nearly six months.

Aaftab had also entered into another relationship with a doctor and allegedly brought her home.

He also gave her Shraddha Walkar's ring.

The police are also exploring this angle.

Poonawala was working at a Gurgaon call centre at the time of the murder and was sacked by the management over bad behaviour with women employees.

The police had to work hard to find the remnants of Walkar's body.

Poonawala had thrown the parts into several places across Delhi and NCR.