Farmers' protest: Talks with Centre today, repeal of three farm laws still top priority

The next round of talks between farmers union leaders and the Centre will talk place today. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday (January 1) said that the next meeting will take place in a cordial atmosphere.

Tikait had said that the direction of the ongoing farmers' protest will be decided after talks with Centre. He asserted that the farmers will not call off the protest until the government decides to repeal the three new farm laws.

The sixth round of talks between the Central government and farmer unions on Wednesday (December 30) ended on a positive note, according to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Tomar had said after the meeting that farmers union leaders have agreed to continue the talks.

During the last round of talks between the two sides, the Centre had also offered to set up a committee on better implementation of the MSP procurement system and also put on hold proposed laws on electricity charges and stubble burning penal provisions, but union leaders stuck to their main demand of the repeal of three contentious farm laws as their sixth round of negotiations continued for more than four hours.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday expressed hope that a solution will be found out of talks with farmer unions tomorrow and their agitation against three agriculture laws may end as well.

Speaking to ANI, the minister accused the Congress and some other Opposition of adding fuel to fire in the agitation which has been going on for over a month at different borders of the national capital.

"The Narendra Modi government takes the decision in the interest of farmers and stands with them in their problems. Rahul Gandhi is doing politics (on these laws) and is provoking farmers. Why does he forget that he did not go to meet Anna Hazare in 2011 during his government and the way he forced Baba Ramdev to run away from a protest site? These people are talking about justice and injustice. Narendra Modi government stands with farmers to resolve their issues," Choudhary told ANI.

"We are talking to farmers who are protesting. We are hopeful that there will be a positive result out of talks which will be held tomorrow. Seven rounds of talks were held in a peaceful atmosphere. Congress, AAP and Communists are adding fuel to fire. They will not succeed. We hope that their issues will be resolved in discussions tomorrow and protest too may end tomorrow," he said.

Attacking Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi who said over 50 farmers lost their lives due to the government`s "harsh attitude" towards the protests, Choudhary said: "In Congress manifesto, they said they will bring these laws once they come to power. We did the same. These laws give freedom to farmers."

Farmers have been agitating at the gates of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted three farm laws -- the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.The next round of talks will take place on January 4.