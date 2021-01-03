Headlines

Still time for Modi govt to repeal farm laws, follow ''raj dharma": Sonia Gandhi

Despite rains and the ongoing cold wave across North India, farmers stood strong at Delhi borders and continued their protest on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 05:32 PM IST

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday urged the Narendra Modi government to follow "raj dharma" by repealing the farm laws. "There is still time for the Modi government to renounce its arrogance of power and immediately withdraw all three black laws unconditionally and end the agitation of the farmers who are dying in cold and rain. This can be raj dharma and a true tribute to the farmers who passed away," Sonia Gandhi said in a statement (roughly translated from Hindi).

The statement from Sonia Gandhi comes on the 37th day of the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws passed by the Centre in September 2020.

“Like the rest of the country, I am distressed to see the condition of the annadatas who have been struggling for their demands on the Delhi borders areas. So far, more than 50 farmers have lost their lives due to the government’s reluctance to accept the demands of farmers," Gandhi said.

The Congress president alleged that "After independence, this is the first time an egoistic government has come to power, which can’t see the suffering and struggle of the people who feed the people of the country."

Despite rains and the ongoing cold wave across North India, farmers agitating against the Centre’s farm laws stood strong at the borders of the national capital and continued their protest on Sunday. "We are living on the streets in such harsh weather conditions away from our family. We’re hopeful that the government will accept our demands tomorrow," a protesting farmer at the Gazipur (Delhi-UP) border told ANI.

Another round of talks between the Union government and the farmers’ unions took place on Wednesday. While a consensus was reached on issues related to the environment and Electricity Act, the deadlock continued on the two main demands, legal assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and complete rollback of the three farm laws.

The next round of talks will take place on January 4. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha in their first press conference on Saturday threatened to march to Delhi on January 26 with their tractors, trolleys and other vehicles if their demands were not met. 

