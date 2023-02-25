Search icon
DNA Verified: Has Power Ministry issued notice to cut electricity connection due to non-updation of previous bill?

A customer care number has also been shared in the notification to update the bill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

Fact Check: A message is doing rounds on social media which claims that customers need to update their electricity bills to avoid disconnection. The message which appears to be issued by the Ministry of Power further claimed that customers need to call the provided helpline number to update their bills.

"Your electricity power connection will be disconnected tonight at 09:00 PM. Because your previous month's bill was not updated, please immediately call our electricity officer Devesh Joshi", the notification said.

A customer care number has also been shared in the notification to update the bill. The helpline number is 0824-060-6707. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the nodal agency of the government, has stated that the viral message is fake. This means that the Ministry of Power has not issued such notification regarding the electricity bill.

The PIB's official fact check Twitter handle said that the claim in the viral notification is a scam. PIB tweeted, "@MinOfPower has not issued this notice" and advised not to share personal and financial information.

