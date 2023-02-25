Karnataka govt employees to go on indefinite strike from March 1, here's why (file photo)

Karnataka govt employees news: Karnataka government employees have announced that they will go on an indefinite strike from March 1 if their demand for implementation of the 7th pay commission is not met, IANS reported.

Recently, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented the budget wherein the employees were expecting the same. However, there was no announcement by the CM.

Now, Karnataka Government Employees Union has said that all government employees have decided not to attend duty and launch the protest across the state.

CS Shadakshari, the President of the Union, said, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has turned a blind eye towards the government employees. The attitude of CM Bommai has saddened nine lakh government employees."

The protest will be observed by the government employees by remaining absent from work in schools, colleges, and hospitals and other institutions, he said.

The protest would be recalled only if the government passes interim orders for implementing recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. "If not, we will continue the agitation," Shadakshari added.

(With inputs from IANS)

READ | RBI imposes Rs 5,000 withdrawal limit on this bank for 6 months