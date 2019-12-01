EU, Uzbek special envoys on Afghanistan to visit India next week

The European Union special envoy on Afghanistan Roland Kobia and Uzbekistan's special envoy on Afghanistan Irgashev Ismatulla Raimovich will be visiting New Delhi next week. While Raimovich will be visiting on 2nd and 3rd of December, Kobia will be visiting on 3rd and 4th.

The visit highlights the role played by New Delhi, especially development, in the landlocked South Asian country, and how other countries are eager to understand India's view on the future of Afghanistan.

"India had a position on the developments in Afghanistan and it engages with all International partners for exchange of views", a source told WION.

India is building major infrastructure projects in Afghanistan including the Afghan parliament in Kabul and the India-Afghan friendship dam in Herat province and will soon start work on Shatoot dam in Kabul for which Geotechnical survey has started. Additionally, New Delhi has committed to take up 116 high impact community development projects in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

With the help of Chabahar port and the India-Afghan air corridor, new Delhi has increased connectivity to Afghanistan, which was otherwise was being denied by Pakistan.

The visit by special envoys comes even as US President Donal Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan last week and announced talks with the Taliban has resumed. Trump had cancelled talks with the group in September after an attack killed US Solider.

India's official policy has been an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process and has backed the government in Kabul.