India

Election Results 2023: BJP leads with 12 states, Congress shrinks to three, here's impact on 2024

BJP's sweeping victories in three heartland states set the stage for a potential 2024 win, expanding their dominance to 12 states and 41% of India's population.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

In a significant boost for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the recent victory in three heartland states has positioned the party favorably as it eyes a third consecutive term in the upcoming 2024 general elections. Currently, the BJP governs an impressive tally of 12 states, exercising control over 41% of the nation's population. This figure rises to over 50% when factoring in alliance governments, from whom the party anticipates substantial support in the upcoming polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his victory address to party members on Sunday evening, encapsulated the momentous win. "Some people are saying this hat trick has guaranteed the 2024 victory. Today's mandate proves people have zero-tolerance towards corruption, appeasement, and dynastic politics," remarked PM Modi.

The recent elections have significantly expanded the BJP's influence, with victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both formerly under Congress control. Presently, the BJP holds its own government in 12 states, including key regions like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Additionally, alliance governments affiliated with the BJP extend across Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

In stark contrast, the Indian National Congress finds itself in power in only three states – Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh – collectively representing a mere 8.51% of the country's population. When accounting for ruling alliances in Bihar and Jharkhand, the Congress governs 19.84% of Indians.

The election outcome underscores the BJP's stronghold in the northern states, where it commands a significant base of loyal voters. Despite initial skepticism in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the party successfully secured victories in both states, highlighting the efficacy of its robust election machinery and strategic adaptability.

For the Congress, a key player in the Indian National Democratic Alliance, the loss of Rajasthan and the setback in Chhattisgarh are anticipated to diminish its negotiating power within the alliance. Furthermore, the results spotlight the party's weakening grip on northern states, drawing critical remarks from coalition partners.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal accused the Congress of an entitled attitude and urged introspection. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh remarked, "This is not a success of BJP, this is total failure of Congress," He added, "The Congress must come out from its 'zamindari mentality' and must share and implement the experience of other senior leaders like Mamata Banerjee."

Senior Janata Dal United leader KC Tyagi emphasized, "It has been made clear that the Congress cannot compete with BJP... The Congress will have to come out of this syndrome." The election results signal a significant shift in political dynamics and set the stage for a charged political landscape in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

