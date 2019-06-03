Eid-Ul-Fitr 2019: Quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to wish Eid Mubarak to your loved ones
A look at some quotes, messages to wish your loved ones Eid Mubarak on WhatsApp, Facebook and via SMS.
Eid-Ul-Fitr, a holy festival celebrated after observing Rozas (fasting in Islam) for a period of close to 30 days. The festival marks the end of holy and auspicious month of Ramzan or Ramadan during which people in the Muslim community worldwide observe Roza and pray to their almighty for a prosperous and happy life.
While keeping a Roza, people observe Iftar and Sehri — a traditional and cultural practice — as per specific timings. Sehri marks the beginning of Roza and iftar is observed while breaking a Roza.
With Eid-Ul-Fitr 2019 to be celebrated on June 5, take a look at some quotes, messages to wish your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook on this auspicious festival.
- May Allah bless you with happiness and grace your home with warmth and peace
- Best wishes to you and your family for a happy and blessed Eid
- May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity!
- May you be blessed with peace on Eid-Ul-Fitr, Eid Mubarak!
- May God send his love like sunshine in his warm and gentle ways to fill every corner of your heart and filled your life with a lot of happiness like this Eid day. Wishing you Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing you a Happy Eid from the core of my heart. May this day bring a bundle of happiness and blessings for you, Eid Mubarak!
- May this blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness and open all the doors of success now and always, Eid Mubarak!
- Eid Mubarak to you and your family ... Hope your home filled with good cheer on Eid-Ul-Fitr, Eid Mubarak!
- May this Eid-Ul-Fitr be a special one for you ... and may it bring you many happy moments to cherish forever!
- I wish Allah's Rahmat shines on you and you successfully achieve all your aspirations on Eid-Ul-Fitr and always!
- On this Eid-ul-Fitr, may you get whatever you desire and life you aspire for. Eid Mubarak!