Eid-Ul-Fitr 2019: Quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to wish Eid Mubarak to your loved ones

Eid-Ul-Fitr, a holy festival celebrated after observing Rozas (fasting in Islam) for a period of close to 30 days. The festival marks the end of holy and auspicious month of Ramzan or Ramadan during which people in the Muslim community worldwide observe Roza and pray to their almighty for a prosperous and happy life.

While keeping a Roza, people observe Iftar and Sehri — a traditional and cultural practice — as per specific timings. Sehri marks the beginning of Roza and iftar is observed while breaking a Roza.

With Eid-Ul-Fitr 2019 to be celebrated on June 5, take a look at some quotes, messages to wish your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook on this auspicious festival.