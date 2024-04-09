Twitter
India

Eid 2024: Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid in India on....

With the holy month of Ramadan close to conclusion, Muslims across the world have been looking towards the sky to see the crescent moon. The moon which marks the arrival of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is called the Shawwal crescent moon.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 07:38 PM IST

With the holy month of Ramadan close to conclusion, Muslims across the world have been looking towards the sky to see the crescent moon. The moon which marks the arrival of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is called the Shawwal crescent moon.

The festival comes after the holy month in which followers of the Islamic faith practice Roza (fasting) all over the world. This ritual is performed with the observance of sehri and iftar. Sehri marks the beginning of a Roza while iftar marks the end.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar have declared that Eid will be celebrated on April 10. In India, Eid al-Fitr 2024 is expected to be observed on April 10 or 11. However, the Eid festival depends on the Shawwal crescent moon sighting.

Since the moon was not visible for Eid-ul-Fitr in Lucknow tonight, Muslims will continue to fast on Wednesday and celebrate Eid on April 11th, according to the Markazi Chand Committee Eidgah, Lucknow. 

 

