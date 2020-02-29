'Don't ask outsiders to stay on campus, or else...': JNU VC warns students against giving shelter to Delhi riot victims

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Crime Branch, to review the situation and investigate the Delhi Riots.

After calls by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students to Delhi violence victims to stay on the campus, JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar advised against such calls, anticipating threat to safety and security from "outsiders".

He said that the university students should provide "all possible help" to the victims of the violence, but refrain from giving "open call to outsiders" as it opens up the possibility of an incident similar to the one that took place in January. It is to be noted that in January this year masked men with sticks and iron rods entered the JNU campus and launched an attack on students and teachers.

"We want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi and the affected people need to be provided with all possible help. Some students in our campus gave an open call to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. They are the same students who criticised saying that outsiders came into the campus and they were responsible for the incident that took place in January," ANI quoted JNU VC Prof Jagadesh Kumar as saying.

"Safety and security are also very important that is why we have advised our students that please don't give open calls to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. Instead, you can collect essential items and materials from the campus and provide humanitarian help to the affected people and JNU administration will fully support. Right now the campus is peaceful and security is in place and there are no outsiders," he added.

Moreover, the JNU administration warned of disciplinary action against the students if found providing shelter to the victims of the northeast Delhi violence on the campus.

"You are strictly advised against any such activity, failing which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against you. You are also advised to uphold the need to keep an educational institution like JNU a congenial space for study and research," the notice stated.

"You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents," it added.

The violence that unfolded in areas of northeast Delhi like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, and Yamuna Vihar earlier this week has claimed at least 42 lives and has left more than 200 injured.

