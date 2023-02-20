DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Meet Dr Ranjana Kumari, CSR Director who is leading fight against dowry deaths

CSR Delhi Director Dr Ranjana Kumari (Photo - Twitter/ Dr Ranjana Kumari)

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: When it comes to fighting against the social injustices faced by women across the country, Dr Ranjana Kumari is leading the way with her new initiatives and drive to empower women from marginalized communities.

Dr Ranjana Kumari is the Director of the Centre for Social Research in Delhi, which is a non-profit organization aimed at empowering those belonging to marginalized communities and less privileged groups of society. CSR Delhi has also launched several initiatives to educate and help women across the country.

Dr Ranjana Kumari is known across the country to be one of the leading women activists in India, and she started her career by raising her voice against dowry-related deaths of women. Apart from being the Director of the Centre for Social Research, the activist is the chairwoman of Women Power Connect, a national organization of women's groups.

Who is Dr Ranjana Kumari?

Dr Ranjana Kumari was born to a middle-class family in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and is the eldest of six children. Her drive towards the empowerment of women began from a young age when she saw most of her female classmates get married before their schooling was complete.

She began her specialization into the role of women in politics during her PhD, and soon joined a protest against a dowry death. Dr Kumari then began to research the amount and reason for most of the dowry deaths in India, realizing that it was a pressing issue in society.

In an effort to help women and marginalized communities, Dr Ranjana Kumari founded the Centre for Social Research in Delhi in 1983, soon turning into one of the leading women’s rights activists in the country. She has been raising awareness on many pressing issues since, including sexual violence and dowry deaths.

She also backed the #MeToo movement, saying that it is "the first time that a collective call by women has been made and women are breaking their silence to talk in public about it". Further, she has also backed the call for period pain leaves in India, requesting the Centre to make a provision for the same.

