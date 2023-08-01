Headlines

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

India

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

The Chandrayaan-3 mission initiated on July 14, entered the moon's orbit tonight at 12:01 am. Here's how ISRO scientists are using the Translunar injection technique to make a perfect moon landing.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

Exactly, 1412 days ago, on September 6-7, 2019, when the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed, the then ISRO chief Dr K Sivan wept bitterly hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was an emotional moment for the whole country. At that time, it seemed like years of hard work went in vain. But, ISRO Didn't lose hope and kept working towards the preparation of a better and brighter tomorrow. 

Finally, on July 14, 2023, ISRO's Bahubali rocket LVM3-M4, Chandrayaan-3 left for the mission moon. It's been 19 days since the Chandrayaan 3 set out on the journey to the moon.  On August 1, 2023, at the stroke of midnight, Chandrayaan-3 left the Earth's orbit and entered the Moon's orbit. ISRO started thrusters of the vehicle between 12 o'clock and 1 o'clock. 

What is translunar injection?

This process is called translunar injection i.e. TLI. Chandrayaan is currently moving in such an elliptical orbit, whose shortest distance from the Earth is 236 kilometres and the maximum distance is 1 lakh 27 thousand 609 kilometres. On August 5, this Will enter the moon's orbit and will land on the moon on August 23.

ISRO scientists will activate the Chandrayaan's engine for some time to support translunar injection. For translunar injection, Chandrayaan's speed should be more than Earth's escape velocity. Earth's escape velocity is 40 thousand 270 kilometers per hour meaning that the Chandrayaan's speed should be more than this. The engine is fired up when the Chandrayaan is at a distance of 236 km from the Earth. 

Chandrayaan is currently moving around the Earth at a speed between 1 km/s and 10.3 km/s heading towards the Moon. The trans-lunar injection process is expected to take between 28 and 31 minutes to complete. 

