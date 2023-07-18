Headlines

Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy dies at 79

DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

The UP ATS will look into Seema Haider's whole background, including her family, and the network of ways she used to enter India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:58 AM IST

Pakistani civilian Seema Haider (27), her partner Sachin Meena, and his father Netrapal Singh were all taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS) on Monday. Meena and his father were detained for giving them sanctuary while Haider and her four children had been detained earlier in the month for entering India illegally.

Many people are fascinated by Seema Haider's covert entry into India and her unusual love relationship. Intelligence Bureau has also given inputs against Seema to UP ATS. It is quite possible that Seema will be arrested any time.

She married Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old unmarried shopkeeping assistant from India while playing the online shooting game PUBG during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the couple say.

A few years ago, during the interrogation of the terrorists caught in Jammu and Kashmir, it was revealed that they had entered India through Nepal. Haider could not be traced.

How did Seema Haider come to India?

Seema allegedly left Pakistan with her kids and entered India illegally. In March, she met Sachin in Nepal for the first time. She was arrested earlier with her boyfriend for entering India without a valid Visa. Her boyfriend Sachin was arrested for helping her. The duo were later released on bail. She later claims that she converted her religion. 

Seema and her kids arrived in Noida in May through Dubai, Nepal. They were living in an apartment that they had rented in the village of Rabupura in Greater Noida, which is roughly 55 kilometres from New Delhi. They claim to be married and intend to stay together in India.

Ghulam Haider, Seema's estranged husband, longs to reconcile with his wife and kids. He works abroad in Saudi Arabia. He requested their return from the Indian and Pakistani governments.

According to Seema, she had sold her house for 12 lakhs to come to India. 

When Seema pressured Sachin to marry her, he followed the legal process with the consent of his family. They both wanted to get married in court, but in the meantime it was revealed that she doesn’t have Indian documents, in fact she showed a Pakistani ID card when asked. It was revealed that she didn’t even have an Indian visa. 

When it was revealed that she was living illegally in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the police also became active. After this Sachin and Seema were caught from Ballabgarh in Haryana.

Police found 2 video cassettes, 4 mobiles, 1 SIM, 1 broken mobile, 4 birth certificates, 3 Aadhaar cards, a list linked to Pakistan's National Database, 6 passports, 5 vaccination cards from Pokhara to Delhi bus ticket from Seema. 

Seema Haider is now facing the truth. UP ATS is probing Seema's background. There are several questions that are running in people’s mind which will be answered very soon as the police and UP Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) is investigating the matter.

