Twitter
Headlines

WhatsApp working on ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature for web

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

Meet man who once lived in slums, sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his massive net worth is…

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Traffic restrictions at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers' march

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp working on ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature for web

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

Health benefits of eating Idli 

8 superfoods for muscle building

7 batsmen with 5000+ runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet highest-paid Kannada actor who earned Rs 50 as first pay; it's not Rishab Shetty, Upendra or Kichcha Sudeep

Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps man in Jaipur restaurant, defends himself after video goes viral

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

HomeIndia

India

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937 in India regulates Muslim personal laws, allowing Islamic laws to be applied in personal legal relationships.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 02:41 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) 2024 Bill was passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday. Once the state governor gives his or her assent, the bill will become an Act. A number of changes to standardise marriage, divorce, and inheritance rights amongst religions have been included in the much-anticipated Bill. The Uttarakhand government had promised the UCC as part of the poll. 

The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937 in India regulates Muslim personal laws, allowing Islamic laws to be applied in personal legal relationships. Previously, personal laws were not considered a fundamental right under Article 13 of the Constitution. However, in 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that personal laws must meet constitutional validity and morality, preventing violations of Articles 14, 15, 21. However, the UCC Bill bans polygamy, Halala, and Iddat in India.

Let's learn about what is Iddat?

Islam's "period of waiting," known as iddah or iddat, is the time a woman must observe following her husband's death or divorce, during which she is not allowed to remarry. Eliminating any uncertainty regarding the paternity of a child born following the divorce or death of the previous spouse is one of its primary goals.

As per  UCC Bill the practices of iddat, halala, and polygamy in India will be banned. UCC also criminalises this practice and provides for imprisonment of up to 3 years and Rs 1 lakh fine.

Earlier, the Supreme Court held that “though the personal law of Muslims permitted having as many as four wives it could not be said that having more than one wife is a part of religion. Neither is it made obligatory by religion nor is it a matter of freedom of conscience."

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were convicted because of Iddat

In the Iddat case, Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, and his wife were both given seven-year sentences on Saturday by a Pakistani court. The case questioned the legality of their marriage, calling it "un-Islamic."

The most recent ruling, which was rendered on a Saturday, concerns the "un-Islamic marriage case," which Bushra Bibi's ex-husband started. Khan has been convicted three times in the last week while being held in Rawalpindi prison on more than a hundred charges. Following his conviction in the "iddat" case, Khan denounced the case, claiming it was an attempt to "humiliate and disgrace" both him and his spouse. He said, This marks the first instance in history where a case related to iddat has been initiated.”

The ex-husband of Bibi, Khawar Maneka, filed a complaint against the marriage in November of last year. Maneka claims that Bushra Bibi divorced him on September 25, 2017, and on January 1, 2018, she wed Imran Khan without waiting the full three months for the iddat. 

He said that this was an affront to the dignity and honour of him and his family, and that it violated both Muslim personal law and Sharia law. The court, however, rejected their defences and declared them guilty of breaking both the Muslim Personal Law and the iddat regulations. The court fined them each Rs 500,000 and gave them sentences of seven years in prison. In addition, the court ruled that their marriage violated Sharia law and was void.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Indian cricket legend lands in big trouble, faces loss of Rs 160000 due to…

'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Mukesh Ambani to now sell candies as Reliance buys 82-year-old brand for just...

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE