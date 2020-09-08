DNA Explainer: All you need to know about renewed India-China clashes along Ladakh border LAC

2020 India China skirmishes continue at LAC along the Ladakh border. Military conflicts in India China faceoff happened once again as China is not deterring from its antics. The Indian Army has also issued a statement of clarification regarding the India-China border dispute.

China had to face a huge setback

Once again the Chinese army tried to infiltrate the south end of Pangong lake, but this time it had to face a huge defeat. Already, the Indian Army gave such a reply that the Chinese soldiers were running backward. For the third time within 83 days, China has had to face such a defeat at the hands of the Indian Army.

According to sources, on Monday also China wanted to repeat the Galwan incident. The latest incident occurred near the Shenpao mountain, also known as God Pao hill, at the southern end of Pangong Lake in Ladakh. According to sources, a large number of Chinese soldiers were marching towards the hill.

Like Galwan, Chinese soldiers had nails attached to the rod. Already holding a top hill position, the Indian army sounded alert to the troops. Army repeatedly asked the Chinese soldiers to return, but the Chinese soldiers continued to move forward. When the Chinese soldiers did not stop, the Indian Army fired warning shots, but firing was such that no Chinese soldier could get shot. Seeing the aggressive attitude of the Indian soldiers, the Chinese soldiers had to run for safety backward.

China trying to provoke India

Instead of accepting its mistake, China is blaming this incident, on the contrary, provoking India to act provocatively. Colonel Zhang Shiuli, a spokesman for the Western Theater Command of China, issued the statement, alleging. He said, "The Indian Army opened fire on the border guards of China. China's border guards were forced to retaliate to stabilize the situation. India's action has severely violated the agreements between China and India. This has increased regional tensions and misunderstandings. India's military action is very provocative and very bad-tempered. We request the Indian side to immediately stop the dangerous operations, immediately rear the troops crossing the line, vigorously stop the front-line troops, and punish the soldiers who fired, so that such an incident would happen again."

This is the Chinese side which is a lie. There is currently no response from the Indian government or the army to the news of this clash. The truth is that China is accusing India of scheming to hide its defeat and illegal infiltration.

Indian Army in better condition than China

On the night of 29 and 30 August, the Indian Army got information that China was planning to infiltrate the southern area of â€‹â€‹Pangong Lake. This area is in India and China wanted to capture it. If China had done this, it would have come to sit at a higher place than before. This would strengthen its position in the area. But the Indian Army was more vigilant than before and the Indian Army took action as soon as it was sounded alert. The soldiers of India reached a height higher than the soldiers of China and without a single shot, the Chinese army was forced to retreat. China wanted to open a new front against India after Galwan, but the Indian army foiled this attempt.

The Indian Army has gained an edge in this area since the Chinese army was pushed back on the night of 29-30 August. Here the Indian army is in a better position than China and hence Chinese army tried to infiltrate this area again on Monday.

A message from these two victorious campaigns on China is clear that the Indian Army knows how to protect every inch of its land. Indian Army has defeated China's expansionist policy and that's why it is making baseless allegations against India.