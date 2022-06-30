Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra CM and he will be staying out of the government.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday.

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/UM5XmxBCPZ — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Earlier, Fadnavis had announced that he will stay out of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. But the BJP central leadership had requested him to become Deputy CM of the state.

Fadnavis later accepted the request to be a part of the new Maharashtra government, Union Minister Amit Shah announced this evening.

"On the word of BJP chief JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, showing a big heart, has decided to be part of the government in the interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state. This decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart," Amit Shah said in a tweet.

"I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly," he had said.

He also said that BJP will be extending full support to the Eknath Shinde government as the newly-formed cabinet will have members from both BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena camp.

In a joint press conference, Fadnavis attacked the Shiv Sena for insulting the mandate given by the people back in 2019 and forming a post-poll alliance with “those who are against Hindutva & Savarkar.”

