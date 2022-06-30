Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Headlines

Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Army court martial orders over 10 years sentence to soldier for sending secret information to Pakistani spy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: Restaurant owner beaten to death by employees over food preparation

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

7 best films based on Kargil War

Chola to Gupta: 10 Richest empires of ancient India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

HomeIndia

India

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra CM and he will be staying out of the government.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday.

Earlier, Fadnavis had announced that he will stay out of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. But the BJP central leadership had requested him to become Deputy CM of the state.

Fadnavis later accepted the request to be a part of the new Maharashtra government, Union Minister Amit Shah announced this evening.

"On the word of BJP chief JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, showing a big heart, has decided to be part of the government in the interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state. This decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart," Amit Shah said in a tweet. 

 

"I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly," he had said.

He also said that BJP will be extending full support to the Eknath Shinde government as the newly-formed cabinet will have members from both BJP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena camp.

In a joint press conference, Fadnavis attacked the Shiv Sena for insulting the mandate given by the people back in 2019 and forming a post-poll alliance with “those who are against Hindutva & Savarkar.”

READ | Maharashtra political crisis: Know which Shiv Sena, BJP leaders are likely to be part of Eknath Shinde’s cabinet

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma dodge bullets in motion poster, fans say ‘Hindustan ka sher aa gaya hai’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan exposes Manisha Rani for plotting 'love angle' between Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia

Meet Rs 5.49 lakh crore company’s CEO, an IIT alumnus, whose salary dropped by 21%, still earns…

Nita Ambani led-NMACC launches visual arts show by Toiletpaper; check ticket prices, date

Lion's surprising vegetarian moment: Viral video shows king of jungle eating leaves!

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE