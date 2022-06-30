Maharashtra political crisis: Know which Shiv Sena, BJP leaders are likely to be part of Eknath Shinde’s cabinet

File photo

In a big unprecedented announcement, Eknath Shinde was revealed to be the new chief minister of Maharashtra and will be sworn in tonight at 7:30 pm. In the midst of this new revelation, many probable names of ministers have surfaced who are likely to hold key ministries in the cabinet.

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde sat down side by side and addressed the media earlier today, making the announcement about the change in leadership in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde is set to be the new chief minister, but no names of Shiv Sena or BJP leaders in the cabinet have been revealed yet.

During the press conference, Fadnavis said, “In the assembly elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the polls. People wanted a Shiv Sena-BJP government. The Shiv Sena had promised to form the government with the BJP. The MVA government has also not developed the state.”

Meanwhile, the BJP leader has clarified that he will not be a part of the government, and will not be undertaking any portfolio in the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet. He said that BJP has backed Shinde for the CM post in Maharashtra, and the cabinet will be expanded soon.

Speculated leaders in Eknath Shinde’s cabinet in Maharashtra

As per media reports, here are some of the leaders who are expected to be a part of new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s cabinet-

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Dada Patil

BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwa

BJP’s Girish Mahajan

Former Mumbai Mahajan president Ashish Shelar,

BJP leader Praveen Darekar

Backward class leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Vijaykumar Deshmukh

Ganesh Naik

Radhakrishna VK Patil

Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar

Ravindra Chavan

Ashok Uike

Suresh Khade

Jaikumar Rawal

Atul Dave

Devyanirande

Randhir Savarkar

Madhuri Misal

These developments came to light just a day after former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post after he was asked to prove Shiv Sena's majority in the legislative assembly via a floor test.

