Delhi to Prayagraj in 8 hours via Uttar Pradesh’s Ganga Expressway; to connect Meerut, Varanasi and more

Uttar Pradesh Ganga Expressway to be launched soon (File photo)

Ganga Expressway has now joined the hoard of infrastructural and highway projects across India, as it aims to connect Uttar Pradesh districts with Delhi and other nearby states. The Ganga Expressway will cut down travel time between Delhi and Meerut, Prayagraj, Varanasi, and more.

The Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh will run parallel to the Ganga river and connect as many as 12 districts in the state, also improving connectivity with nearby states such as Uttarakhand and Delhi.

According to reports, the Ganga Expressway will be 594 km long and 6-lane wide, which will be expandable up to 8 lanes. The expressway will start from Meerut and end in Allahabad, cutting down the travel time between the two significantly.

Further, the travel time between Delhi and Allahabad will also be cut down from 13 hours to just 8 hours by road, also improving connectivity with several cities in UP such as Varanasi, Hardoi, Hapur, Pratapgarh, and Unnao.

While the first phase of the Ganga Expressway will be connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, the second phase of the project aims at extending the highway to Varanasi and Ballia, which will further connect Delhi to Varanasi, cutting down the travel time from 14 hours to just 10 hours.

The construction of the first phase of the Ganga Expressway commenced in April 2022 and is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. Further, the second phase, which will extend up to Ballia and Varanasi, will also be commenced soon.

Once the Uttar Pradesh Ganga Expressway is complete, the route to Haridwar in Uttarakhand will also be smoother for people living in Delhi and Meerut, majorly cutting down the travel time. The Ganga Expressway will end in Prayagraj, which is the destination for the Kumbh Mela.

This comes as the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the Centre’s mega project, was launched just a few days back, connecting Delhi to Rajasthan and cutting down Delhi-Jaipur travel time.

