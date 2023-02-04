Search icon
Delhi Vande Bharat Express train: Know routes, ticket prices, details of trains running to and from capital

The Vande Bharat trains are a big hit with the passengers of IRCTC, with the trains running from Delhi having great prices and amenities.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

After the presentation of the Union Budget 2023, the Finance Ministry has cleared up a major chunk of funds for the development of Vande Bharat trains connecting different parts of the country, making travel smoother and more comfortable for many.

The Centre is set to develop Vande Bharat Express trains connecting far-off parts of the country, with a major connectivity hub in the capital city of Delhi. In the few Vande Bharat trains that run in India, several of them are to and from Delhi.

As of now, there are a total of eight Vande Bharat Express trains running in India, while the Centre has plans to scale up this project by launching 300 to 400 new Vande Bharat routes in the near future. Three of the eight Vande Bharat routes are to and from Delhi.

The first Vande Bharat Express train which started running the full route was Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, which covered the complete distance in around eight hours. The Vande Bharat route also had stops in Kanpur and Prayagraj.

Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Ticket prices, routes, and more

The Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train was the first in the series of projects, with two stops in the middle – Kanpur and Prayagraj. The train covers the distance from Delhi to Varanasi in 8 hours and is supposed to run for five days a week, except Monday and Thursday. 

Ticket prices – Rs 1600 to Rs 3300

The Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train was the second inaugurated by the Centre, which runs to and fro between New Delhi and Katra, Jammu and Kashmir over the course of eight hours. The train stops at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station in Katra.

Ticket prices – Rs 1660 to Rs 2800

The Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express train is wildly popular among mountain lovers, connecting Delhi to Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. The New Delhi-Amb Andaula train reaches Himachal Pradesh in a little over five hours.

Ticket prices – Rs 990 to Rs 1660

Further, the Union Budget 2023 has also paved the way for new Vande Bharat projects from Delhi. Three high-speed Vande Bharat trains will operate between Lucknow and Delhi. They will stop in Bareilly and Moradabad.

READ | Lucknow-Delhi Vande Bharat to stop at Bareilly, Moradabad, top speed to be...

