Delhi, UP, Bihar, MP, Jammu and Kashmir: IRCTC launches special trains during Holi 2023, check full list here

IRCTC launches special trains during Holi 2023, check full list here

Indian Railways has already prepared holi gifts for the general public in consideration of the comfort of train passengers. Indian Railways has announced multiple special trains to handle the increased passenger volume during the Holi holiday in order to reduce congestion during the festival period.

Northern Railway issued a statement saying, “For the convenience of the rail passenger and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the following Holi Special trains to various destinations.”

To book tickets for the below-mentioned special trains during Holi, visit the official website of Indian Railways and book them online.

https://www.indianrail.gov.in/

https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/

These trains will travel through Indian states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and others where Holi is widely observed.

Here is a list of special trains during Holi 2023:

04053/04054 Anand Vihar Terminal -Udhampur- Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved AC Express

04672/04671 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Reserved Festival Special Express train

04530/04529 Bathinda-Varanasi- Bathinda Festival Special Express train

04052/04051 Anand Vihar Terminal – Varanasi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04048/04047 Anand Vihar Terminal – Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express

04518/04517 Chandigarh – Gorakhpur – Chandigarh Reserved Festival Special Express train

04412/04411 Anand Vihar Terminal-Saharsa – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04060/04059 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express train

04062/04061 Delhi – Barauni– Delhi Reserved Superfast Festival Special express train

04064/04063 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani– Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special express train

04070/04069 Anand Vihar Terminal – Sitamarhi – Anand Vihar Terminal Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04068/04067 New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express Train

04066/04065 Delhi – Patna– Delhi Superfast Festival Special Express

03251/03252 Rajgir – Anand Vihar –Rajgir Superfast Bi-weekly Express Special

05577/05578 Saharsa-Ambala Cantt-Saharsa Bi-weekly Express Special

05269/05270 Muzaffarpur – Valsad – Muzaffarpur weekly Express Special

Special train from Mumbai to Jaynagar and vice-versa:

Train no.05562 Holi Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Monday at 13.30 hrs from 13.03.2023 to 27.03.2023 and will arrive at Jaynagar at 08.00 hrs third day.

Train no.05561 Holi special will leave Jaynagar every Saturday at 23.50 hrs from 11.03.2023 to 25.03.2023 and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 13.00 hrs on the third day.

Special train from Delhi to Bihar and vice-versa:

During Holi 2023, Indian Railways would also operate special trains from Delhi to Bihar. On March 8, 2023, the train will leave Delhi and arrive in Bihar on March 10, 2023. On March 12, 2023, the return train will leave Bihar and arrive in Delhi on March 14. Several cities in Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, and Muzaffarpur, will be connected by these special trains.