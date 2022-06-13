Delhi records 25 severe heatwave days this season so far, highest in 10 years

(Image Source: IANS)

India's national capital Delhi is facing record severe heatwave conditions this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), so far there have been 25 days in this season in Delhi, when the maximum temperature was recorded at 42 degree Celsius or more. This is the longest period of heatwave since 2012, when Delhi recorded such high temperatures.

Read | Monsoon to hit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra, Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar in next 4 days

Increase in maximum temperature since 1997

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 42 degrees Celsius or more for 30 days in 2012, compared to 35 days in 2010. There were six such days last year in the capital Delhi and three such days in 2020. In 1997, the maximum temperature was more than 42 degrees Celsius for only two days.

Summer started early this year

According to IMD data, 16 days in 2019, 19 days in 2018, 15 days in 2017 and 2016, 18 days in 2015, 15 days in 2014 and 17 days in 2013 recorded maximum temperature of 42 degree Celsius or more. While In the years 1953, 1954 and 1971 there was not a single day when the temperature breached the 42 degree Celsius mark.

Let us tell you that, this time the arrival of summer was early in the country. Heat was felt in some parts of the country in March and April amid scanty rains and a weak Western disturbance. This year Delhi saw the hottest April month since 1951, during which the average maximum temperature was recorded at 40.2 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature record

Talking about last Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 46.7 degree Celsius at Sports Complex Automated Weather Station located near Akshardham Temple in Delhi. Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Pitampura and Ridge weather stations recorded maximum temperatures of 46.4 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.8 degrees Celsius and 45.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

That is, the temperature was beyond 44 degrees at all places. The temperature at Delhi's base station Safdarjung Observatory was just a little less than 44 degrees Celsius at 43.9 degrees Celsius. But this temperature was four degrees above normal.

Let us inform that a yellow alert has been issued by the IMD, giving a warning of heatwave in some parts of Delhi for today.