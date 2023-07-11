Headlines

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

The construction of an underpass loop to access the government housing colonies in East Kidwai Nagar is also planned.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

In a bid to reduce everyday traffic bottlenecks at East Kidwai Nagar, AIIMS, Safdarjung, and South Ex Market, a new plan has been developed to build a skywalk on the AIIMS overpass, as per Navbharat Times report. The report also adds that another idea is to build a U-turn underpass close to Dilli Haat for people returning from the New Delhi region. The construction of an underpass loop to access the government housing colonies in East Kidwai Nagar is also planned. This plan has been given by PWD to CPWD, and CPWD is the only organisation that can work on it moving forward. The GPRA plan includes this plan.

As per NBT report, a survey was conducted to relieve congestion in the East Kidwai Nagar Redevelopment Colony, AIIMS, and neighbouring districts, according to a senior PWD official. It was discovered that the current total traffic per hour was 13,240, which is significantly more than the HCM allows for. The Highway Capacity Manual states that there should be 11,200 PCUs here. 

A total of 11,612 trains pass through this station each day. At these locations, 1628 trains leave the colony. As a result, it has been decided to build a U-turn underpass on Aurobindo Marg next to Dilli Haat and a skywalk that is about 750 metres above the AIIMS flyover in order to relieve congestion in East Kidwai Nagar and the nearby regions. South X Market will be connected by the skywalk as well.

The bottleneck traffic in this section of Aurobindo Marg is primarily caused by vehicles heading from INA towards AIIMS. The traffic from the Barapullah elevated road joins with the traffic on Aurobindo Marg there itself as it travels in the direction of AIIMS, Safdarjung, Dhaula Kuan, and IIT. Due to the construction of the entry-exit gate for the East Kidwai Nagar apartment block nearby, tenants of that block can also arrive and go in their cars. 

In this case, three different locations' traffic is converging at one location. Those who are travelling from the New Delhi area and need to return in this direction must currently do so from AIIMS or by ascending the flyover. In the area of the flyover and AIIMS, this causes more traffic and congestion. Every day, there are issues for pedestrians trying to cross the street from INA, Kidwai Nagar, Safdarjung, AIIMS, and South Ex Market. There is also a plan to construct a skywalk above the AIIMS flyover in such a scenario. This comprehensive plan, which will be incorporated with the flyover project to be erected from INA to IGI Airport, has been provided to CPWD.

