Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

Earthquake hits Delhi -NCR with a 5.8 magnitude on Saturday late evening at around 9:34 pm.

Tremors of 5.8 magnitude were felt in Delhi, Noida on Saturday at around 9:34 pm. As per the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. After the earthquake shook NCR, the social media platform-- Twitter was flooded with various hilarious memes.

Here are some of the funny memes shared by Twitter users on the Delhi-NCR earthquake:

People rushing to Twitter to confirm earthquake in Delhi NCR #earthquake #delhi pic.twitter.com/MJ8z0ZrtE1 — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 5, 2023

People coming on Twitter to see if there was an Earthquake.#earthquake #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/3bSAWY37qO — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) August 5, 2023

