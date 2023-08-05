Headlines

Ileana D'Curz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

DNA Explainer: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby cities witness earthquakes so frequently?

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

'I don’t consider it old-school...': Anil Sharma compares real-action in Gadar 2 with Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer

India

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

Earthquake hits Delhi -NCR with a 5.8 magnitude on Saturday late evening at around 9:34 pm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

Tremors of 5.8 magnitude were felt in Delhi, Noida on Saturday at around 9:34 pm. As per the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. After the earthquake shook NCR, the social media platform-- Twitter was flooded with various hilarious memes.

Here are some of the funny memes shared by Twitter users on the Delhi-NCR earthquake: 

 

Read: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

 

 

