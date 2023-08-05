Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

India
Earthquake hits Delhi -NCR with a 5.8 magnitude on Saturday late evening at around 9:34 pm.
Tremors of 5.8 magnitude were felt in Delhi, Noida on Saturday at around 9:34 pm. As per the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre was the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. After the earthquake shook NCR, the social media platform-- Twitter was flooded with various hilarious memes.
Here are some of the funny memes shared by Twitter users on the Delhi-NCR earthquake:
My reaction after listen #earthquake in Delhi NCR, Jammu and Kashmir #DelhiNCR #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/GnPzYf9fI4— Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) August 5, 2023
People rushing to Twitter to confirm earthquake in Delhi NCR #earthquake #delhi pic.twitter.com/MJ8z0ZrtE1— Rosy (@rose_k01) August 5, 2023
In राजस्थान #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/0DFG81XPAf— राम (@mactaylor421) August 5, 2023
People coming on Twitter to see if there was an Earthquake.#earthquake #DelhiNCR pic.twitter.com/3bSAWY37qO— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) August 5, 2023
