Breaking: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Meet the man who works in Rs 3,66,000 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in finance sector
24-year-old TikTok star Mahek Bukhari found guilty of killing mother's 21-year-old lover
Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 10 states including UP, Bihar; check latest forecast here
Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO
India
Tremors felt in Delhi, Noida on Saturday at around 9:30 pm.
DNA Web Team
Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Tremors felt in Delhi, Noida on Saturday at around 9:30 pm. The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6. As per reports the epicentre of the earthquake was Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.
Haryana Violence: Aftermath Of Nuh Violence; Police Force Continues To Be Deployed
Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points
DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!
DNA Test of Adulterated Honey
Apple's iPhone 15 Series To Launch Soon, Know All About Leaked Design, Specs, And Other Details