Delhi-NCR rain forecast: Moderate to light rainfall to continue in parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

IMD forecasts that light to moderate rain will be likely in the Delhi-NCR area during the next 12 hours as new cloud patches move in from the southwest. The meteorological service has noted that this series of storms is the result of the western disturbance's lengthy active tail full of thunderstorms, as well as a massive moisture intrusion and intriguing topology.

Delhi-NCR)region was among those that had a little rain on Sunday (Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and New Delhi). However, rain and gusty winds have been seen in the Indian cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida. People have caught colds again because of the drop in temperature brought on by the unexpected rain.

Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, and Deramandi area of Delhi will experience light rainfall, the Met agency added in its earlier forecast.

"Western Disturbance`s long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it`s instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," IndiaMetSky Weather tweeted.

Western Disturbance

Clouds, rain, and even snow may be brought by a meteorological phenomena known as the Western Disturbance, which mostly impacts the northwest regions of India.

Western Disturbances gather moisture and energy as they travel eastward from the Mediterranean Sea, where they originate. When they approach India's northwest, they interact with the Himalayas, increasing cloud cover and hence the likelihood of rain or snow.

Northern India's winter and pre-monsoon climate is heavily influenced by western disturbances.

(With imputs from ANI)