Delhi-NCR news: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10,000 compensation for families affected by Yamuna floods

Delhi flood news: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promises a compensation of Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family. He also announced to set up special camps for those people who lost their important documents such as Aadhaar cards in the floods.

“Several poor families living near river Yamuna suffered huge losses. Some families lost all their belongings of their homes. We will give compensation of ₹10,000 to each families as part of financial help. We will set up special camps for those who lost important documents like Aadhaar card in the floods. We will provide school uniforms and books to the students who lost them during floods”, the chief minister tweeted.

यमुना किनारे रहने वाले कई बेहद गरीब परिवारों का काफ़ी नुक़सान हुआ है। कुछ परिवारों का तो पूरे घर का सामान बह गया।







2. जिनके काग़ज़ जैसे आधार कार्ड आदि बह गये, उनके लिए स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जायेंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2023

"We have set up relief camps in schools for those who were affected by floods in Delhi. I visited a relief camp at a school in Mori Gate. There are arrangements for food and toilets for the people staying in that camp".

Kejriwal stated that in order to hasten the drying process in flood-affected areas, efforts would be made to fill the muck with dry soil.