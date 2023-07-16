Headlines

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

School Holiday 2023: List of Delhi schools to remain closed till July 18 amid flood-like situation; check here

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Delhi-NCR news: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10,000 compensation for families affected by Yamuna floods

Jasprit Bumrah seen bowling full-throttle in nets, speedster could be back for this series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

School Holiday 2023: List of Delhi schools to remain closed till July 18 amid flood-like situation; check here

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

8 longest-running movie franchises

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Salman Khan's security pushes away Vicky Kaushal, Krystal Jung makes Cannes debut & more | DNA Entertainment Warp, May 26

DNA | School allegedly forcing girls including Hindus to wear hijab in MP

IPL 2023: Who should SRH look to stick with and who should they let go for IPL 2024?

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Rhea Chakraborty's reply to Gautam Gulati asking about CBI on Roadies goes viral: Watch

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR news: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 10,000 compensation for families affected by Yamuna floods

Delhi CM announces Rs 10,000 compensation for families affected due to flooding.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi flood news: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promises a compensation of Rs 10,000 to every flood-affected family. He also announced to set up special camps for those people who lost their important documents such as Aadhaar cards in the floods. 

“Several poor families living near river Yamuna suffered huge losses. Some families lost all their belongings of their homes. We will give compensation of ₹10,000 to each families as part of financial help. We will set up special camps for those who lost important documents like Aadhaar card in the floods. We will provide school uniforms and books to the students who lost them during floods”, the chief minister tweeted.

"We have set up relief camps in schools for those who were affected by floods in Delhi. I visited a relief camp at a school in Mori Gate. There are arrangements for food and toilets for the people staying in that camp".

Kejriwal stated that in order to hasten the drying process in flood-affected areas, efforts would be made to fill the muck with dry soil.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for 2024 Olympics, Parul Chaudhary wins gold

From HDFC, PNB to IndusInd Bank: 5 banks offering low interest rates on home loans

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal their son's name, it means kind-hearted, compassionate, spiritual

Delhi flood update: Yamuna water level slowly recedes, but concerns remain amid rain forecast

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE