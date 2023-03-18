Delhi, Gurugram, Haryana, Chennai weather forecast: IMD issues warning for rain, thunderstorm

Representational Image

A sudden change of weather was seen in Delhi, as the residents of the national capital woke up to a brief spell of light rain on Saturday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, very light rainfall is expected on Sunday.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana (Haryana). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar).” “Civil Lines, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, IGI Airport, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Gurugram, Manesar) Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar (U.P.) during next 2 hours," tweeted Regional Met Centre New Delhi.

A sudden change of weather swathes Delhi, as rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from the India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/rwhqT0XtRs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

Light rain is possible in Delhi over the next five to six days. The maximum temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

IMD further stated that from March 14 to March 20, thunderstorms with lightning or hailstorm, along with mild to moderate rainfall, are highly possible over north Bengal regions. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong are among these districts.

On Friday night, the IMD’s Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre predicted thunderstorms and lightning to lash the city. "Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Thiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu during the next three hours," the IMD said in a statement.

The weather department further said light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in various areas. "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Karur, Namakkal, Nilgiris and Sivagangai districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next three hours," the statement read further.

Earlier, on March 17, Thursday, the IMD`s Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre had predicted thunderstorms and lighting in Maharashtra. Further, the IMD also advised people to take necessary precautions in anticipation of wet and stormy weather.