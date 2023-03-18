Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:46 AM IST

Puducherry CM announces free travel, free computers in schools, hikes widow allowance to Rs 3000

N Rangasamy, the chief minister of Puducherry, has offered free bus trips for all Union Territory residents. This statement was made during the assembly on March 1, 2023.

The announcement was made for female passengers who travel is government buses. Now, women can travel for free in government-run buses in the Union Territory.

The financial assistance for widows has also been hiked to Rs 1,000, raising it to Rs 3,000.

Rangasamy, the chief minister of Puducherry, added that efforts are being made to attract new enterprises.

On March 13, Puducherry's Chief Minister Rangaswamy delivered the entire Rs 11,600 crore budget. A complete budget was presented to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly after 12 years. Also, Chief Minister Rangaswamy declared that all pupils in public schools will receive free computers.