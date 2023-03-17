Aadhaar Card Updates: Know what changes can be made online from home and what require offline updates

Aadhaar Card News: The Aadhaar card is an important document in India, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides both online and offline facilities to update it. While some facilities can be updated online through mobile, others require a visit to a CSC center.

Online updates are available for a range of demographic information, including name, date of birth, address, and gender. Additionally, UIDAI offers the facility to change mobile numbers through the Indian Postal website. However, biometric data, mobile numbers, and email IDs require an offline visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

To update biometric data, mobile numbers, and email IDs, applicants must visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra, which can be found by booking an appointment through the UIDAI website. While demographic data requires documents, no documentation is necessary for biometric data, mobile numbers, and email IDs.

Updating some items incurs a charge, with fees ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 100 for changes such as mobile numbers, biometric data, and photos in the Aadhaar card.

The Aadhaar card is a very crucial document in India, and the UIDAI provides a range of online and offline facilities for updating it. Some updates can be done online through mobile, others require an offline visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Updating biometric data, mobile numbers, and email IDs is free of documentation requirements, but some changes may incur a fee.

