Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

Meet 'glamour girl of Emergency', niece of one superstar, mother of another; was most hated, feared person in Delhi in..

Who is Kajal Jha, Noida scrap mafia Ravi Kana's girlfriend who has been arrested in Thailand?

Meet family that has no superstars, is still richest in Bollywood with net worth of Rs..

Meet 'glamour girl of Emergency', niece of one superstar, mother of another; was most hated, feared person in Delhi in..

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani may soon launch affordable TVs, ACs and more under new brand, to be priced…

Isha Ambani led brand's new products are expected to be priced lower than established brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Isha Ambani with Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is currently leading Reliance Retail, one of the best performing subsidiaries of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1985000 crore. Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of Reliance Retail to Isha Ambani in August 2022 and since then, the brand has grown exponentially. Currently valued at over Rs 820000 crore, Reliance Retail is expanding aggressively and keeping up with that momentum, the company may soon launch TVs, ACs and other electrical appliances through its new brand. Reliance Retail recently launched a new indigenous brand named Wyzr that made its debut with air coolers. Now as per a report by the Economic Times, Reliance is in talks with local firms Dixon Technologies and Mirc Electronics, parent company of Onida, to manufacture other electronic appliances for the brand locally.

The report suggests that Reliance aims to set up its own manufacturing plant after the brand achieved a significant market share. Through Wyzr, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail aims to disrupt the market of products including air conditioner, washing machine, refrigerator, television, small appliances and LED bulbs.

Reliance Retail aims to design and develop these products internally and distribute the products through Reliance Digital Stores, regional retail chains, independent dealers and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. The products from Wyzr are expected to be priced lower than established brands such as LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.

