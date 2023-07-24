Headlines

India

Gurugram: Bouncers, owner thrash two friends for filming video in club

The incident took place at Big Shot Bar in Sector 29 here around 7.30 am on Monday when the victim, Rishabh, was filming his friend Amardeep on his tablet and the club owner Kalu Yadav allegedly asked him to stop and began thrashing him.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Two friends were allegedly beaten up by a club owner and two bouncers for filming a video inside the clubhouse, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Big Shot Bar in Sector 29 here around 7.30 am on Monday when the victim, Rishabh, was filming his friend Amardeep on his tablet and the club owner Kalu Yadav allegedly asked him to stop and began thrashing him, the police complaint said.

Yadav and two bouncers at the club allegedly also beat up Amardeep when he tried to intervene and even threatened to kill the duo, the complaint said. Rishabh lost his tablet during the incident and the duo somehow escaped, following which they went to a hospital for treatment, the complaint added.

The duo went to the club Sunday late night and were present there overnight, the police said. On being informed, a police team reached the hospital and recorded Rishabh's statement, they added. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and the two bouncers under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said. A senior police officer said the matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon.

