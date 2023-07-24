Headlines

Ready to discuss Manipur issue: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha amid fierce protests by Opposition

Opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he was willing to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Manipur and wondered why the opposition was not ready for it. Speaking briefly in Lok Sabha, he requested opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was important for truth to come out before the country on the Manipur issue.

"I am ready for discussion on this in the House. I request the Opposition to let a discussion take place on this issue. It is important that the country gets to know the truth on this sensitive matter," he said on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Shah said leaders from ruling as well as opposition parties had been wanting to hold discussion on the Manipur issue. But as the opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by the prime minister, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

(With inputs from agencies)

