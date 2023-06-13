Search icon
Delhi-NCR earthquake starts memefest on Twitter, check out the funniest ones

Reports state that apart from Delhi NCR, the earthquake tremors were also felt in Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh including Chandigarh, and Mohali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas on Tuesday. According to officials, the earthquake struck at 1:33 pm and it originated near the remote village of Gandoh Bhalessa in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Reports state that the earthquake tremors were also felt in Mandi, Kullu, and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh including Chandigarh, and Mohali.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

A local from Srinagar told news agency ANI, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…"

After the earthquake rattled several parts of India, Twitter users took to the site and shared funny memes about the situation. 

One Twitter user shared a meme saying, "Took off from work so that can sleep peacefully. Meanwhile, #earthquake be like #Delhi..."

Another Twitter user shared, "*Delhi people sitting in home to be safe from air pollution* #earthquake be like..."

Check out some other reactions here

