Delhi-NCR air quality remains ‘very poor’, light rains expected on December 6

The residents of Delhi see no relief from pollution as the air quality of the national capital remains in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to SAFAR, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi remained 309 on Sunday morning, while the PM 10 levels were recorded at 225 in the ‘poor category’ and the PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 132 in the ‘very poor’ category.

It is expected that the air quality and pollution levels in Delhi will see marginal improvement as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the national capital will receive light rains on December 6, and winds will get stronger, clearing some of the pollutions in the city.

Meanwhile, districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) have also been suffering due to pollution levels. The air quality of Gurugram has marginally improved and has slipped into the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI standing at 301.

The air quality in Noida remained in the ‘very poor’ category as well, with the AQI in the area recorded at 342. The air quality of Delhi NCR has been deteriorating since the last week of October this year, with the pollution levels reaching hazardous levels in the first couple of weeks of November.

The Delhi government had announced several measures to control the pollution levels in the national capital, such as promoting public transport and sprinkling water on the roads. The schools and several government offices in Delhi have also been shut down due to the air quality.

The Haryana government had also decided to shut down the schools in all the four districts that are adjoined with Delhi due to the pollution levels. The entry of trucks from adjoining states had also been barred, apart from the trucks used in essential services.

(With ANI inputs)