Delhi-NCR air pollution: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram AQI deteriorates to 'severe' again

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was recorded at 358 (very poor).

Amidst a political blame game between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the late-night explosion of crackers during Diwali celebrations on Sunday, the air quality in numerous parts of Delhi turned "severe" again on Tuesday morning.

Despite the rain, Delhi saw a rise in pollution on Monday morning and a return of the thick cloud after locals disregarded the prohibition on firecrackers on Diwali night.

On Monday, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 358, which is considered extremely poor. The national capital's 24-hour average AQI measured 218 at 4pm on Sunday, Diwali, marking the greatest air quality in eight years.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi imposed a complete ban on firecrackers. In wake of the pollution situation, the government even considered the idea of 'artificial rain' to tackle the foul air in the city, until sudden rainfall brought a major respite, lowering the pollution level.