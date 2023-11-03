Headlines

Abhijeet Khandkekar reveals he took inspiration from his ex-boss, real-life journalist for Duranga 2

BB17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya over her relationship with Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; says 'apni poori life...'

'Tried to present misleading narrative': BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Delhi NCR chokes as Anand Vihar records 999 AQI; 'hazardous' haze engulfs Noida, Haryana, Punjab

'It's going to be...': Rohit Sharma hopes to win next World Cup 2023 match against South Africa

India

Delhi Metro to run extra train trips from today as GRAP III comes into effect amid rising air pollution

All government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for November 3 and 4 in view of rising pollution levels.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Delhi Metro will run 20 extra train trips across its network starting November 3 in view of the measures taken by pollution control authorities on Thursday to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi and neighbouring cities, officials said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 402 at 5 pm, prompting the Centre's pollution control panel imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that is implemented in the region during the winter season.

"In view of the implementation of GRAP-III stage to combat pollution in Delhi, the DMRC will be further adding 20 extra trips across its network starting tomorrow i.E, 3rd November 2023 (Friday)," the DMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when GRAP-II stage had come into force. "Thus, from tomorrow, the DMRC will be running a total of 60 additional trips as part of its measures taken under GRAP to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi-NCR," it added.

READ | Delhi pollution: Construction work, entry of diesel trucks banned as air quality worsens

The Centre's pollution control panel on Thursday issued directions to ban non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the capital as the air quality in the city entered the 'severe' category.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450). Stage III of GRAP involves a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing.

