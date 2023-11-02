Headlines

Delhi pollution: Construction work, entry of diesel trucks banned as air quality worsens

Aishwarya Rai gets overwhelmed as Aardhya Bachchan praises her in her first public speech, fans say ‘she speaks like...'

India-Israel relationship strained after sending humanitarian aid to Gaza? Envoy backs India’s stance

Meet daughter of billionaire who owns Rs 27,720 crore team, she's singer, songwriter

Watch: Mohammad Siraj's 3 early scalps destroy Sri Lanka's top order in IND vs SL WC 2023 match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aishwarya Rai gets overwhelmed as Aardhya Bachchan praises her in her first public speech, fans say ‘she speaks like...'

Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 55% off on men trimmers

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

8 must-try Indian street foods in winter

8 Indian actors invited for Oscar Academy in last 5 years

10 foods to help you maintain a healthy liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Aishwarya Rai gets overwhelmed as Aardhya Bachchan praises her in her first public speech, fans say ‘she speaks like...'

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

Is that Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Truth behind viral photo

HomeIndia

India

Delhi pollution: Construction work, entry of diesel trucks banned as air quality worsens

This action comes as part of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 08:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Centre's pollution control panel on Thursday issued directions to ban non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the capital as the air quality in the city entered the 'severe' category.

This action comes as part of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- the Centre's air pollution control plan that is implemented in the region during the winter season. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 402 at 5 pm.

At a meeting to review the air quality situation in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for developing strategies to combat pollution in the region, said that the pollution levels are only "expected to increase further" owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in Delhi excise policy case, says notice ‘illegal and politically motivated’

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450). Stage III of GRAP involves a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing.

It also includes a ban on the entry of light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi and diesel-guzzling trucks, and medium and heavy goods vehicles (except those involved in essential services).

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

Explained: Real reason behind onion price hike ahead of Diwali

This actor rejected Gabbar in Sholay for another role that was cut, career got ruined, faced discrimination in Bollywood

Apple iPhone 14 Pro available at Rs 86,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 42,500 off, check details

Meet man who works in Rs 51,466 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 24,140 crore net worth

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE