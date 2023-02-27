Delhi liquor scam: Know monthly salary, net worth of arrested Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi was left stunted when Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested after eight hours of questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to the Delhi liquor scam case.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in relation to the alleged corruption and bribery reports linked with the liquor excise policy introduced in the national capital in 2021. Meanwhile, AAP leaders and party workers have claimed that the charges against Sisodia are false, and are part of a conspiracy by the Centre and BJP.

However, both Manish Sisodia and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had predicted that the AAP leader will be going to jail for seven to eight months in relation to the Delhi liquor scam, alleging that BJP has hatched a conspiracy against the Delhi government.

Manish Sisodia's monthly salary, net worth

Manish Sisodia is the Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister in Delhi and is a top-level AAP leader. It must be noted that the Delhi cabinet ministers are not paid for their posts, but are given a salary as an MLA or MLC in the national capital.

Since Manish Sisodia is an MLA in Delhi, his monthly salary must be around Rs 50,000. This means that the yearly salary of Sisodia as a part of the Delhi government is Rs 6,00,000. Meanwhile, media reports claim that his total net worth and assets are around Rs 93 lakhs.

Charges against Manish Sisodia by CBI

The CBI has leveled corruption and bribery charges against Manish Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case, which the AAP leader has denied. Earlier, CBI had registered a case of bribery and cheating in the new excise policy, but the case was later shelved.

CBI had previously raided the offices and house of Manish Sisodia, after which the AAP leader had claimed that they had found nothing incriminating. CBI further alleged that the Delhi excise policy granted licenses to traders and businessmen who had paid bribes to the Delhi government, an allegation refuted by AAP.

