CBI arrests Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | File Photo

CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption case on Sunday. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had called Manish Sisodia for questioning earlier in the day in connection with an alleged excise policy scam. Sisodia was questioned for nearly 8 hours after which he was arrested in the evening.

CBI is investigating alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy of Delhi for 2021-22. Sisodia had arrived at the CBI headquarters in Delhi for a second round of questioning at around 11:12 am on Sunday. He was arrested after his answers were not found satisfactory, agency officials said.

Sisodia, who also holds the portfolio of the state’s Education Minister, was grilled by the agency on various aspects of the Excise Policy including his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR and message exchanges from multiple phones.

Investigators of the CBI have alleged that Sisodia was not cooperating in the probe and was avoiding clarifying on crucial points they had sought, which resulted in his arrest, officials added. The Delhi Dy CM had expressed apprehension that he may be arrested before going to the CBI HQ for Sunday’s questioning.

Reacting to Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's arrest, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called it "height of dictatorship".

