Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi Kanjhawala-like horror in Gujarat: Man gets dragged to death by car for 12 km, horror caught on camera

In yet another horrific road death, a man was killed after getting dragged by a car for around 12 km in Gujarat’s Surat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:11 PM IST

Delhi Kanjhawala-like horror in Gujarat: Man gets dragged to death by car for 12 km, horror caught on camera
Repeat of Delhi Kanjhawala case in Gujarat (Representational image)

Just weeks after the Delhi Kanjhawala case had made headlines in the entire country due to its gruesome nature, an eerily similar case has come forward from Gujarat, where a youth was dragged to death by a Kia car in Surat.

The shocking incident took place on the streets of Surat in Gujarat, where a bike-borne man was hit by a Kia car and got trapped under the vehicle. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, which was reportedly shot by another person on a bike driving behind the victim.

The video shows the Kia car dragging the youth for several seconds after he was hit by the car. The incident reportedly took place in the Palsana tehsil of Surat last week. The man who was dragged to death by the car has been identified as Sagar Patil.

As per media reports, Sagar Patil was riding on his bike while his wife was sitting behind him. A Kia car hit them and Sagar got trapped under the car. According to eyewitnesses, his head got stuck under the car and he got dragged by the vehicle.

After Sagar’s head got stuck in the body of the car, he was allegedly dragged by it for around 12 km, and his body was discovered the next day far away from the scene of the accident. Another biker was following the car and recorded the entire ordeal on his camera.

Police managed to track down the car of the accused in the incident due to the video uploaded on social media. A case has been filed against the driver and investigations regarding the death are currently underway.

This comes just a few weeks after the Delhi Kanjhawala death case, where a young woman named Anjali was dragged to death by a Maruti Baleno. Anjali was dragged for around 13 km before she succumbed to her injuries and died.

READ | Delhi Kanjhawala case: Accused confess to knowing Anjali was being dragged, say ‘we didn’t stop because…’

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water: Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan attend James Cameron's film screening
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 registration from 1365 vacancies begins tomorrow: Eligibility, salary, and more here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.