Delhi Kanjhawala-like horror in Gujarat: Man gets dragged to death by car for 12 km, horror caught on camera

Just weeks after the Delhi Kanjhawala case had made headlines in the entire country due to its gruesome nature, an eerily similar case has come forward from Gujarat, where a youth was dragged to death by a Kia car in Surat.

The shocking incident took place on the streets of Surat in Gujarat, where a bike-borne man was hit by a Kia car and got trapped under the vehicle. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, which was reportedly shot by another person on a bike driving behind the victim.

The video shows the Kia car dragging the youth for several seconds after he was hit by the car. The incident reportedly took place in the Palsana tehsil of Surat last week. The man who was dragged to death by the car has been identified as Sagar Patil.

As per media reports, Sagar Patil was riding on his bike while his wife was sitting behind him. A Kia car hit them and Sagar got trapped under the car. According to eyewitnesses, his head got stuck under the car and he got dragged by the vehicle.

After Sagar’s head got stuck in the body of the car, he was allegedly dragged by it for around 12 km, and his body was discovered the next day far away from the scene of the accident. Another biker was following the car and recorded the entire ordeal on his camera.

Police managed to track down the car of the accused in the incident due to the video uploaded on social media. A case has been filed against the driver and investigations regarding the death are currently underway.

This comes just a few weeks after the Delhi Kanjhawala death case, where a young woman named Anjali was dragged to death by a Maruti Baleno. Anjali was dragged for around 13 km before she succumbed to her injuries and died.

