Delhi Kanjhawala case: Accused confess to knowing Anjali was being dragged, say ‘we didn’t stop because…’

The gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman named Anjali Singh in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on January 1 shook everyone to their core. Singh was dragged to death after she got trapped under a Maruti Baleno during a hit-and-run incident in the Sultanpuri area.

All the seven accused in the case, who were present inside the Baleno, have been arrested by the police and are being interrogated for the heinous crime. Now, media reports claim that the Kanjhawala accused had knowledge of Anjali being trapped under the car.

As per India Today reports, the accused who was in the Maruti Baleno have now confessed that they knew Anjali was trapped under the car and was being dragged, getting severely injured. The accused said that they didn’t stop to rescue Anjali on purpose.

The Delhi Police said that the accused have confessed to the crime, and said that they didn’t stop the car to rescue a woman being dragged to death because they knew that they will be charged with murder, according to India Today reports.

Police further said that the accused were extremely scared that they will be jailed because of the incident which is why they kept driving till the woman fell off the car. This is the first time that the prime accused in the case are confessing to the crime.

Earlier, the accused had given a completely different statement to the police and claimed that loud music was playing in the car and they didn’t notice that the girl was being dragged underneath the car. Now, they have confessed that their earlier claims were false.

In the early hours of January 1, a woman was dragged to death by a car, after her scooty was hit and she got trapped underneath. She had sustained gruesome injuries after being dragged for over 12 km, for about 30 minutes that night.

Her body was discovered with no clothes and her parents had alleged sexual assault, but the post-mortem reports said that her private parts were not injured and it was not a rape case.

